STANDARD, Illinois — An earthquake struck north central Illinois early Wednesday morning.

The 3.6 magnitude quake was centered about a mile southeast of Standard, Illinois — which is southwest of La Salle, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A WGN News viewer in Spring Valley said his entire house shook around 4:45 a.m.

So far, there are no reports of any damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.