DIMOOR, Ill. — Local leaders are expected on Friday to announce a $2 million water main project that will hopefully relieve a lot of the issues for people living there.

Last year, a water main break left people without running water for more than 10 days. The village relied on bottled water and also a lot of finger pointing with nearby Harvey which pumps the water for Dixmoor.

The leak eventually got fixed, but problems have persisted over the past couple of months. Two more water main breaks disrupted service, in some cases it caused low water pressure and boil orders — this time service was restored much more quickly. Still, it has been a persistent problem for the village.