CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Calumet City.

Just before 8:40 a.m., authorities responded to the 1200 block of Burnham Avenue on the report of a person down.

Officers at the scene located a 26-year-old man, from Calumet City, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can contact Calumet City 708-868-2500.