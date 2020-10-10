25-year-old woman dead after West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old woman was killed after a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the woman and a 22-year-old woman were standing in an alley on the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when someone fired shots.

The 22-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The 25-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to the same hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.