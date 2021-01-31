25-year-old shot, killed in Englewood

A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

Authorities say the victim was operating a vehicle in the 7100 block of S. Green Street around 5:50 p.m. Two people approached the vehicle at a stop and opened fire, police said.

The victim was struck in the head and chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.