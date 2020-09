CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was shot at the 63rd Street Red Line station, according to police.

Police said the man was on the 63rd Street platform around 8:15 p.m. Thursday when a suspect fired shots striking the 25-year-old in the abdomen. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled on a southbound Red Line train.

No one has been taken into custody.

No further information was provided.