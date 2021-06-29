25 cats, 10 kittens rescued from abandoned home in McHenry County

McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — An organization helped rescue 25 adult cats and 10 kittens over the course of several days in unincorporated McHenry.

The co-presidents of McHenry Cat Rescue Coalition, Julie Austin and Kristen Thompson, were made aware of an abandoned home believed to be filled with a large population of cats.

Under the guidance of a licensed humane investigator, the group determined the cats were living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Over the course of several days, volunteers were able to successfully remove 25 adult cats and 10 kittens from the home.

The cats were taken to McHenry Animal Control. From there, they were transferred to local rescue organizations.