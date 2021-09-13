$24M project coming to Northwest Indiana to replace lead water lines

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A private utility is launching a more than $24 million water main replacement project in Northwest Indiana.

Indiana American Water plans to replace steel and cast-iron pipes in Gary that are older and have broken frequently, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

About five miles of pipe dating back to the early 1900s are expected to be retired while 11 miles of new water mains will be installed.

“When we purchased this system more than two decades ago, we knew significant investments were needed,” Indiana American Water President Matt Prine said. “Since that time, we have already invested more than $400 million in our water infrastructure in Northwest Indiana.”

The investments are expected to improve the reliability of the utility’s distribution system and enhance system flows and firefighting capabilities across Lake and Porter counties, Prine added.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said investing in water infrastructure is critical to the success of Gary and all of Northwest Indiana.

“Water from Indiana American Water sourced from Lake Michigan is considered a premium product in the region and is a key part of the high quality of life we depend on every day,” Prince said.

Indiana American Water also has been working to remove about 55,000 lead service lines across the state that were commonly used in construction before World War II. About two-thirds of the lead water lines are located in Northwest Indiana.