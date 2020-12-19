23-year-old man killed in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the 23-year-old man was on the street in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue just before 3:40 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire.

The man sustained gunshot wounds to the right hip, right arm and left shoulder. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation.