BEDFORD PARK, Ill. — A tent collapsed in Bedford Park Thursday morning and 26 people were sent to the hospital.

Bedford Park police said the tent collapsed near the Cintas Bedford Park location, which is in the 5600 block of West 73rd Street, at around 10:45 a.m.

Authorities transferred 26 people suffering from various injuries. Five of the patients were transported in serious condition.

Police said the cause of the collapse is currently being investigated.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.