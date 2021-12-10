22-year-old suburban man charged after allegedly providing fentanyl in man, woman’s deaths

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — A 22-year-old suburban man was charged for allegedly providing fentanyl that led to a man and woman’s overdose deaths.

On Nov. 13, police responded to a Motel 6, located in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of two unresponsive subjects.

Robert Callen and Amanda Dubin were located deceased after overdosing on fentanyl, police said. An infant was also in the room at the time of the incident.

After an investigation, police believe Erick Ruiz, 22, of McHenry, allegedly provided Callen and Dubin with the fentanyl.

A judge set Ruiz’s bond at $1,000,000. He is charged with drug-induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance containing fentanyl.