21-year-old Wauconda man arrested for child solicitation

WAUCONDA, Ill. — Following an undercover investigation, a Wauconda man was arrested Monday for child solicitation.

Corey Hendricks, 21, is accused of attempting to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

In January, World Wide Predator Hunters reached out to the Wauconda Police Department to alert authorities about Hendricks.

Police received the tip and continued the investigation in an undercover capacity.

On Monday at around 10:30 a.m., police said Hendricks drove to a residence in the 300 block of Wethington Drive.

Hendricks, who thought he was talking to a 14-year-old girl, allegedly tried to gain entry into the residence.

He was immediately taken into custody and charged with solicitation of a child and distribution of harmful material.