Man, 21, shot in the neck while driving in North Center crashes into tree, restaurant

CHICAGO — A man crashed into a tree and restaurant door after he was shot in the neck while driving on the city’s North Side.

A 21-year-old man was driving near Lincoln and Montrose avenues in the North Center neighborhood around 2 a.m. Wednesday when someone in a white Audi SUV fired shots.

The man was struck in the neck which caused him to crash into a tree, meter box and then a restaurant door/ He then ran from the vehicle when officers arrived. Officers caught him after he threw a gun and drugs on the ground.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigating.

The shooting happened just about a mile from where a 16-year-old boy was killed in a rolling shootout early Tuesday morning.