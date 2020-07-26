21-year-old man dies following shooting in Evanston residence

EVANSTON, Ill. – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man died as a result of a shooting inside an Evanston residence early Saturday.

At around 12:15 a.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Emerson Street on the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located 21-year-old Deashawn Turner, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

He was transported to NorthShore University Health where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, but police believe a man in his 20s, wearing light-colored clothing, fled the scene on foot.

If you have information, you can call Evanston police at 847-866-5040.