21-year-old man charged with first-degree murder of DePaul student

CHICAGO – A 21-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a DePaul student last month.

Jahrod Jean, 21, is accused of killing DePaul student Gary Tinder in the 6200 block of North Troy Street on the night of June 21.

Tinder, an accounting student at the university was walking home from Starbucks, where he worked as a barista, around 7:20 p.m. He was only two blocks from home when a witness said they saw a man around the same age following him.

The witness said it appeared Tinder was looking at his phone and had earbuds on when Jean allegedly approached him. The witness said a verbal altercation took place and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Tinder in the stomach.

Tinder was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he later died.

Jean was taken in custody custody Friday in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and has been charged with first-degree murder.