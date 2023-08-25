FOX LAKE, Ill. — A man died following a crash Thursday night in Fox Lake.

At around 9:40 p.m., authorities responded to a call of a crash on Route 12 near Route 134 involving a black Cadillac SUV and a blue Ford van.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old man, was transported in Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition. He died at the hospital.

The other driver suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was reopened at around 2 a.m.