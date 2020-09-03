Man, 20, charged with fatally stabbing grandparents in Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. — A 21-year-old has been charged in the fatal stabbing of his grandparents in Markham.

Romel Tyson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of his grandparents. Gabriel Tyson, 66, and his ex-wife Carmella Tyson, 65, were found stabbed to death inside their home on Sawyer Avenue near 166th Street on Monday. Police found the couple after conducting a wellness check.

Police said Tyson lived with his grandparents. Police Chief Terry White said when officers looked through the home, they discovered a young man, later identified as Tyson, in the back bedroom with the door closed.

He said he man had knives surrounding him and he was sitting in a seat but he complied. The chief said there were bloody knives throughout the house.

Tyson is expected to appear in court Thursday.