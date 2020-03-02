20th annual Polar Plunge raises more than $2M for Special Olympics Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — With great weather, nearly 5,000 marched into the cold water of Lake Michigan for a worthy cause Sunday.

After spending months raising over $2 million to support Special Olympics Chicago, divers entered the water to make good on their pledge to take the plunge.

WGN’s own Mike Janssen took part in the event’s 20th anniversary at North Avenue Beach, and celebrities like Al Roker were also in attendance.

“I need a big hug,” Janssen said. “That woke me up.”

I couldn’t have done the @SpecialOChi Polar Plunge without my favorite little cheerleader. You can still show your support by clicking on the link below. Thank you. #FreezinForAReason #MakingASplash #PolarPromise https://t.co/jmAwRgOoPb pic.twitter.com/8Oqd7d6rLu — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) March 1, 2020

Morgan Reidy came from Minnesota to warm up and support family.

“It’s a beautiful day,” Reidy said. "So much better than last year. My brother’s plunging and last year, the water was warmer than it was outside the water.”

So many freezing for a special reason helped make the event bigger than ever before.