20th annual Polar Plunge raises more than $2M for Special Olympics Chicago

CHICAGO — With great weather, nearly 5,000 marched into the cold water of Lake Michigan for a worthy cause Sunday.
After spending months raising over $2 million to support Special Olympics Chicago, divers entered the water to make good on their pledge to take the plunge.
WGN’s own Mike Janssen took part in the event’s 20th anniversary at North Avenue Beach, and celebrities like Al Roker were also in attendance.
“I need a big hug,” Janssen said. “That woke me up.”
Morgan Reidy came from Minnesota to warm up and support family.
“It’s a beautiful day,” Reidy said. "So much better than last year. My brother’s plunging and last year, the water was warmer than it was outside the water.”
So many freezing for a special reason helped make the event bigger than ever before.