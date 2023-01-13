CHICAGO — Chicago Transit Authority has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit with a woman who was critically injured in 2019 after she was struck and pinned under a company bus in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood.

The settlement was approved Friday, Jan. 13, after both parties reached an agreement during a meditation last December, the office of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard announced.

Diane Schachner and her husband, Tom, filed a lawsuit against the CTA in September of 2019, claiming negligence one month after she was struck at Fairbanks Court and Ontario Street intersection.

Schachner was crossing the street, just outside a marked crosswalk, as a bus turned left from Ontario Street onto Fairbanks Court.

The bus failed to stop, dragging Schachner underneath the vehicle about 30 feet before coming to a stop on her right leg. She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital initially in critical condition. At the time, CTA officials said the bus had just left a terminal.

“Diane’s life has been upended by this incident,” said attorney Patrick A. Salvi. “While she has worked hard towards recovery, she will never regain anything close to her physical capabilities pre-injury. We are pleased that we have achieved this result on behalf of a wonderful client who has demonstrated immense courage and resilience in the face of a life-altering event.”

