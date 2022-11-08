While Democratic incumbents like Governor JB Pritzker and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth cruised to relatively easy election victories Tuesday, several midterm races at the state and national level remain in limbo.

Illinois House Race: 14th District

One Illinois U.S. House of Representative district remains tightly contested heading into late Tuesday night.

In the 14th District, Democrat Lauren Underwood and Republican Scott Gryder were neck and neck, as Underwood had a less than 2,000 vote lead over Gryder with just 40% of precincts reporting as of 11 p.m.

Illinois Supreme Court: Rochford vs Curran, O’Brien vs Burke

Two Illinois Supreme Court seats are also too close to call heading into Wednesday morning, as one leans more Democrat than the other.

Democrat Elizabeth Rochford edged GOP candidate Mark Curran by nearly 17,000 votes with 46% of precincts having reported in.

Meanwhile, Democrat Mary O’Brien and Republican Michael Burke’s race against one another is even more tightly contested. With 67% of precincts reporting, O’Brien held a 9,000-plus vote lead over Burke.

National: Georgia and Pennsylvania U.S. Senate races

Two U.S. Senate races that have been tight, bruising battles and those are the senate races in Georgia between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, and Pennsylvania between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz.

In Georgia, Warnock — the Democratic incumbent — was up tenths of a percentage point over his GOP challenger in Walker. A caveat in this race is that as of 89.94% of precincts reporting, Warnock had 49.07% of the Georgia vote to Walker’s 48.92%, meaning that no one had hit the 50% threshold to win the Georgia senate seat outright and a runoff election will be needed if those results stand.

In Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman had the upper-hand on Republican Mehmet Oz by 1 percentage point, holding a 49.3% of the vote to Oz’s 48.3% with an estimated 80% of precincts reporting in.