20-year-old Sauk Village man shot, killed outside of home

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — Police in Sauk Village are investigating the deadly shooting of a man outside of his home.

On Monday at around 4:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 22500 block of Yates Avenue.

Deon Walker, 20, was found unresponsive in the driveway of his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Dyer.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Sauk Village Detectives in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sauk Village Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 708-475-3679.