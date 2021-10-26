20-year-old Loyola University student missing from Palos Park

CHICAGO — The family of a 20-year-old Loyola University student is concerned that she is missing.

Eva Pillado was last with her family at 11 a.m. Monday at her home in Palos Park. Initial investigation shows Pillado’s cellphone was turned off at 11 p.m. Monday evening.

She is described as a white female about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Pillado was driving a silver 2008 four-door BMW 528i with Arizona plates.

Officials said there is no evidence of foul play but are asking anyone with information to call Palos Park Police at 708-448-2191.