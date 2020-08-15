20-year-old charged after police say he live streamed himself breaking ATM with hammer

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced charges against a 20-year-old man he said live streamed an attempt to break an ATM with a hammer.

Arron Neal (Chicago Police Department)

Brown said Arron Neal streamed the incident during last weekend’s looting downtown and was placed into custody Friday.

He faces one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal damage to property.

The superintendent said police posted video of the incident on their website and within 90 minutes, members of the community helped officers to identity him.

“I want to thank the community for standing up and speaking out against this shameful destruction,” Brown said.

Brown announced the charges shortly before a protest was set begin at Robert Taylor Park and move toward Grant Park. Protesters are expected to shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway.