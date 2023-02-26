CHICAGO — Two years ago, Cheretha Morrison’s family knew something was wrong when the 38-year-old mother of two didn’t pick up her daughter from school.

“She left my niece at the school,” said Oretha Miller, Morrison’s sister. “The school took my niece to the police station and I knew something was wrong then because she never would have left my niece there.”

Ever since, Miller has been raising her niece, doing her best to answer tough questions Morrison’s children ask about what happened to their mother.

“The little one, she asks about her mom every day, all day,” said Larrinita Starks, a niece of Morrison’s. “And the oldest, it’s rough without your mother. I don’t know how people can live without their mom.”

Morrison lived on the city’s South Side and about two weeks after her disappearance, her car was found near Evanston, but that discovery didn’t offer any clues to the family and they have been in limbo ever since.

“Part of me wants to believe my sister is out there, but I think something has happened to her,” Miller said. “If so, I want some closure … at least find her body.”

Anyone with information that could help police locate Cheretha Morrison can file an anonymous tip online with the Chicago Police Department at cpdtip.com.