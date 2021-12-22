2-year-old killed in West Pullman fire ID’d

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old boy killed in a West Pullman fire has been identified.

The medical examiner’s office identified the boy as Ace Jackson. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fire crews responded to a home on the 12200 South Lafayette Avenue around 11:45 a.m. for a still and box fire Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the fire started on the second floor in the boy’s room. The boy’s mother attempted to rescue him from the flames but was injured.

Ace’s mother was also taken to the hospital and has been stabilized, officials said.

Investigators said there weren’t any working smoke detectors inside the home, and that the three adults downstairs did not know the child’s room was on fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone in need of a working smoke detector can call Chicago Fire Department.