CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

According to officials, someone in black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, opened fire on the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy who was driving westbound near the intersection of Cicero and Diversey avenues was shot in the cheek. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

A 52-year-old man who was driving southbound was shot in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one else was injured.

The gunman fled the scene and no one has been taken into custody, police said.

