2 women shot, one fatally, in Kendall County

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — A woman was killed and another woman injured in a shooting in unincorporated Oswego Township Wednesday.

According to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the women were in the 0-99 block of Sierra Road when the shooting occurred.

Witnesses report the shooting came from a car driving by around 11 a.m.

Both women were taken to the hospital where one of the women died, according to the sheriff.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

No other information has been provided at this time.