2 women shot in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO — Two women were shot in Humboldt Park early Thursday morning, according to Chicago police.

Around 2:50 a.m., the two women got into an altercation with a man on the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue. The man fired several rounds and one of the women was shot outside while the other was shot inside of a building.

A 22-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and a 25-year-old woman was shot once in the thigh. Both of the women were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.