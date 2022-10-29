GENEVA, Ill. — Two women were killed, and two men were injured in a three-car crash in Geneva early Saturday morning.

Geneva Police responded to a dodge travelling westbound on Fabyan Parkway and ran a red light at Kirk Road. The car then collided with a Hyundai that was travelling southbound on Kirk Road.

According to Geneva police, the collision forced the Dodge into a secondary accident with a tow truck which was facing eastbound in a left-hand turn lane on Fabyan Parkway waiting to turn north on Kirk Road.

The 25-year-old woman driving the dodge and the unidentified woman passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

The 50-year-old man driving Hyundai was airlifted Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and is in critical condition.

The 31-year-old man driving the tow-truck was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been discharged from the hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation and no charges have been filed.