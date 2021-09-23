2 Waukegan HS students investigated for campus lockdown

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – Two Waukegan High School students are suspected of causing a lockdown at the school Thursday morning following a social media post.

Officials said that the two students allegedly brought a BB gun to school after hours and took pictures of themselves with it.

The duo then posted the pics on social media

The gun was recovered at another location.

The case has been forwarded to Lake County’s Juvenile Center to see if charges will be filed.

The students were released to their parents.