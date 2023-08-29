CHICAGO — Two Peoples Gas utility workers were honored in a ceremony on Tuesday for their actions in helping three injured Chicagoans over the summer.

Peoples Gas Utility Workers Cesar Arreola-Sandoval and Dominique Westbrook, both Unites States military veterans, were honored for their actions when they happened upon emergency situations only one week apart.

According to Peoples Gas, on Monday, May 15, Arreola-Sandoval was nearing the end of his shift while working at an apartment in Garfield Park when he spotted a man, who lived in the building, slumped over near the front entrance. Arreola-Sandoval performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Peoples Gas says the man survived the emergency and after he was released from the hospital, during a visit from Arreola-Sandoval, the man told Cesar that he had saved his life.

“He said it was a blessing from God that I was at the right place at the right time,” Arreola-Sandoval said.

Only a week later, Peoples Gas Utility Worker Dominique Westbrook was working her shift on the city’s Southwest Side when she came upon the scene of a rollover crash at the intersection of South Western Avenue and West 87th Street. Two people involved in the crash were still inside the overturned vehicle when Westbrook found on the scene.

Westbrook was able to get both victims out of the vehicle before she guided them to safety and stayed with them until paramedics arrived on the scene.

At Tuesday’s event, the president of Peoples Gas and the president of one of its unions, Gas Workers Local 18007, thanked Arreola-Sandoval and Westbrook for their life-saving actions.