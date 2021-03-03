2 toddlers found wandering alone in South Shore

CHICAGO — Two toddlers were found wandering alone in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

The children were found on the 7200 block of Jeffrey Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A man driving southbound on the street saw the girl with her coat and boots on. The boy only had on a shirt and jogging pants, but no coat.

Police do not know the exact ages of the children but said they believe they are a 3-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy.

Police do not know who the children belong to, but said they are grateful a Good Samaritan found them.

The children were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police combed the neighboring blocks, looking for any indication of where the children could live but have not located that address.

The Department of Children and Family Services has been contacted.