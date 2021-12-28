2 teens shot in post office parking lot on South Side

CHICAGO — Two 18-year-olds were shot while they were walking through a post office parking lot, according to police.

Chicago police said the two were walking through a parking lot of the post office on the 11000 block of South State Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The two heard gunshots and felt pain.

One of the 18-year-olds was shot in the lower leg and taken to Roseland Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. The second teen suffered a graze wound and refused treatment on the scene.

Police said six cars in the parking lot were damaged. No other injuries were reported.

No description of a suspect was available and no one was taken into custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. No further information was provided.

