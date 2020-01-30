2 teens shot in Englewood: police

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Chicago police said a 28-year-old man was having a verbal altercation with a woman on the 6500 block of South Aberdeen Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday when he pulled out a gun and fired shots at the woman. Police said the gunshots did not hit the woman and instead struck a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy who were also on the street at the time.

The 15-year-old was hit in the buttocks and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. The 13-year-old was struck in the right leg and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was stabilized.

One person of interest was being questioned by police.

The incident is under investigation.

