CHICAGO — Two teens were hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood, police say.

According to Chicago police, the shooting, which left a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old injured, happened in the 4300 Block of South Lake Park around 5:30 p.m.

Offices say it happened after the 17-year-old boy attempted to break up a fight in the area. The people involved in the altercation fled from the scene, but police say they later returned with a gun.

Chicago Police say the offenders fired shots at the two teens, hitting both of them in the lower back. Both teens were later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, nobody is in custody in connection to the shooting and Area 1 Detectives are conducting an investigation.

Those with information can leave a tip for officers at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.