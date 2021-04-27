2 teens injured after South Chicago drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Two teens were injured after a drive-by shooting in South Chicago.

The mother of the 13-year-old, Swaysee Rankin, said he was walking home from a friends’s house with his 14-year-old friend down South Cole Avenue near 82nd Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday when they were shot.

Police believe a person in the red Jeep Cherokee fired shots.

Swaysee Rankin was hit in the back and abdomen and was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in a police car. He was listed in critical condition, but his mother said he is going to be OK.

The 14-year-old boy was hit in the chest and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is also listed in critical condition.

The mother of the 13-year-old said last year, her son saved a girl who was shot in the back. She said that shooting happened two blocks from where he was shot last night.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.

Last night, seven people were shot within 45 minutes in Chicago.