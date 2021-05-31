2 teens charged in connection with fire that destroyed former McHenry roller rink

MCHENRY, Ill. — Two teens have been charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a former roller rink in McHenry.

A fire broke out shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday May 27 at the building that used to house the Just For Fun Roller Rink on the 900 block of Front Street.

Crews worked to contain the fire but the building, been vacant since the roller rink closed last fall, was a loss.

No injuries were reported.

On Monday, McHenry Police announced two 14-year-old boys had been arrested and charged.

Police said the two teens trespassed in the building and one of the teens intentionally lit an object on fire which then quickly spread out of control.

One of the teens was charged with criminal trespass to property. The second teen was charged with arson, burglary and criminal damage to property.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident contact them at 815-363-2599 or anonymously at 815-363-2124.