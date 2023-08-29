CHICAGO — Two teenage boys — one 15 and another 16 — were charged Tuesday evening with armed robbery after police said they connected them to a pair of Northwest Side robberies that happened Monday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, both juveniles have been charged with three felonies; two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle under the age of 21.

Police said the two were arrested around 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Western Avenue after they were identified as two of the offenders who, less than 30 minutes earlier, took property at gunpoint from a 36-year-old woman in the 1600 block of North Rockwell Street.

The two teenage boys are also charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 51-year-old woman that happened minutes later in the 2000 block of North Mozart Street.

The charges come after three suspects were arrested following a crash in Logan Square around the same time police said they arrested the 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys.

Police have not said whether the two teenagers are connected to the Logan Square crash.

No further information is available at this time.