CHICAGO — A teen and 19-year-old were stabbed after a physical altercation ensued during the Mexican Independence Day celebration that took the streets in downtown Saturday night.

Police said that the two individuals were on a sidewalk near the 300 block of North State Street around 12:20 a.m. when a witness said an argument ensued with another group of individuals.

The argument turned physical in which the 19-year-old was stabbed in the back and the 15-year-old boy sustained a laceration to the torso.

The victims were transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital in fair condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.