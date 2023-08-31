BARTLETT, Ill. — Two South Elgin High School students have died after a crash involving a dump truck in Bartlett Thursday morning, police said.

Bartlett police responded to a crash near the intersection of Route 25 and Keynon Road involving a Honda Civic occupied by four South Elgin High School students and a semi-truck around 7:04 a.m.

South Elgin fire crews removed the roof of the passenger car to gain access to the occupants of the Honda Civic.

A female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital where she later died. Another female passenger of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the female driver of the Honda was also transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Route 25 is closed between West Bartlett and Graham Road.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update as more information is recovered.