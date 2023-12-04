CARBONDALE, Ill. — Two Southern Illinois University students were killed in a head-on crash in Carbondale Monday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Illinois Avenue when two trucks collided head-on.

According to police, two young men were found dead on the scene in the northbound vehicle.

The Jackson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 19-year-old Wolfgang W. Gustaveson, of Park Ridge, and 18-year-old Francis M. Martinez, of Des Plaines.

Police said they both attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and were living on campus.

The occupant of the southbound vehicle was seriously injured and transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

The city released the following statement:

The City of Carbondale is extremely sorry for the loss of these young men, and extends our deepest sympathy to their families and loved ones.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.