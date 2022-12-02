PALATINE, Ill. — Police responded to two individuals shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Palatine Thursday night.

According to police, multiple shots were fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane in unincorporated Palatine Township. Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both individuals were transferred to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is actively being investigated.