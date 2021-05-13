2 shot, 1 killed in Chatham shooting, police say

CHICAGO – Police say two men were shot, one fatally, in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 700 block of E. 79th St. just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said two 25-year-old males were standing on the sidewalk when a suspect exited an alley and began shooting at them.

One of the victims was struck in the abdomen and arm and was transported to the University of Chicago. He was later pronounced dead.

The second victim was struck in the neck, leg, and back and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. SkyCam 9 flew over the scene and captured one victim being stretchered out of a nail salon on 79th Street.

No one is in custody at this time.