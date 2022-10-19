WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A messy crash involving two semi trucks on southbound Interstate 55 has all lanes blocked at I-80 Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, one semi was parked on the shoulder when it was hit by the other. One semi was carrying 50,000 pounds of water and the other semi was carrying 80,000 pounds of soy beans. The water bottles and beans are now spilled all over the roadway.

ISP says one driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. All traffic is being diverted off at I-80. Closures are expected for at least another three hours for clean-up.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.