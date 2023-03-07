ELMHURST, Ill. — Two U.S. mailboxes were burglarized Monday morning in Elmhurst.

At around 7 a.m., a citizen told police they observed a mailbox with its door ajar at the intersection of First and Haven.

Police believe the mailbox was forced open with an unknown type of pry tool.

Elmhurst police then went to check the remaining outside mailboxes in the village and found a second mailbox that was broken into on Cottage Hill Avenue, between Park Avenue and Adelaide Street.

Mail placed into these two mailbox locations between Saturday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 7 a.m. may have been stolen, police said.

The Elmhurst Police Department asks anyone who placed a financial document or check in these particular mailboxes during the time of the break-in occurrence to cancel the document or place a fraud alert on their accounts with their financial institutions.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-530-3050.