2 people shot in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO — Two people were shot in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago police said two men were on the 1600 block of South Pulaski Road around 6:30 a.m. Saturday when someone fired shots.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg and finger and a 42-year-old man was shot in the hand. Police said the offender then entered a car and fled the area.

The 38-year-old was taken the Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition and the 42-year-old man refused transportation by fire officials and transported himself for treatment. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Police said the men were uncooperative with police. No one has been taken into custody.