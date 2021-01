CHICAGO — Two people were shot, one critically, in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said were in front of a home on the 1000 block of North Ridegeway Avenue Tuesday around 2:20 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain.

A 37-year-old woman was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 56-year-old man was struck in the calf and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.