2 people recovering after Englewood fire

CHICAGO — Two people are still in serious condition Friday after jumping out of a window to escape a fire in Englewood.

Authorities said the fire occurred around 8 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Morgan Avenue on Thursday.

Neighbors told WGN at the scene that they spotted the flames and ran to help. According to witnesses, people were hanging out of the side of the building, attempting to escape the fire within.

Neighbors apparently pulled trashcans together and, with police assistance, three people in the building jumped to safety. One of the people who jumped, Tracy Walls, spoke with WGN.

Walls was cooking at the time when she said she heard an explosion.

“I couldn’t breathe because the smoke was so intense,” she said. “I jumped out. My husband jumped out and my brother jumped out. We’re OK. We didn’t die. Thank God.”

She suffered a fractured ankle but is otherwise expected to be OK.

Walls, her husband and her brother all lived in the apartment where the fire happened. The two men are well-known in the neighborhood as handymen. The two of them, ages 62 and 52, are in serious condition at the hospital.

The cause is still under investigation but the fire department said they are considering that it had something to do with the oven.

The people in the burning apartment said they couldn’t run down the stairs because the stairway was blocked.

A police officer was also hospitalized with minor smoke inhalation. He was in good condition at the hospital.

According to the fire department, the blaze affected two houses that are split up into apartments.