ADDISON, Ill. — Police in Addison are investigating after two people were found shot Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of South Wisconsin Avenue to investigate a report of shots being fired.

Officers found two people who were shot when they arrived, according to a Facebook post from the Addison Police Department.

Both people were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions.

Officers also went to nearby schools to make sure no one involved in the shooting was in the area, according to the post.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team Task Force are assisting Addison police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cmdr. Jose Gonzalez at 630-543-3080.