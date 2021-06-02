2 officers under investigation after beating teen boy during arrest

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers are now being investigated for beating a teenage boy during an arrest.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the officers are accused of punching the teen “without justification.” The Tribune said the officers are also accused of pushing his head into a metal fence and into a sidewalk.

The two officers have been relieved of police powers, but have not been charged with any violations.

A third cop was accused of failing to intervene during the incident and failing to report it. A fourth failed to activate his body camera.

The 17-year old is accused of hitting a squad car with a stolen vehicle and then pointing a gun at responding officers in Woodlawn last January.